Frank Tate brutally KOs Joey Beltran in BKFC Fight Night main event (Video)

Frank Tate secured a brutal knockout win last night over Joey Beltran in the main event of BKFC Fight Night in Fort Lauderdale.

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, bare-knuckle boxing has enjoyed quite the resurgence over the course of the last few years. A string of promotions have worked hard to bring it back into the limelight but there aren’t many who have made as much noise as BKFC.

They’ve been able to bring a string of notable fighters into the fold and in doing so, have drawn more eyes to the sport.

Last night they put on their latest BKFC Fight Night event down in Fort Lauderdale and in the main attraction of the evening, it was Frank Tate who had his hand raised courtesy of a nasty KO over BKFC veteran Joey Beltran.

Frank Tate put Beltran to sleep!! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/OxfWXpEAqB — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 22, 2022

Tate sat back and waited for his opportunity which, ultimately, proved to be the best route forward as he calmly put Beltran down to the canvas – where he wasn’t able to get back up.

The victory served as Tate’s second straight triumph in BKFC whereas Beltran has now lost two in a row, following on from when he lost the BKFC heavyweight championship to Arnold Adams last November. He’s had some success in the past, but this simply wasn’t his night.

Did you catch the fight between Frank Tate and Joey Beltran? What are your thoughts on bare-knuckle boxing?