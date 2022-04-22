Dana White and several pro fighters react to video of Mike Tyson punching a man on airplane

UFC president Dana White and a string of fighters have reacted to the video footage of Mike Tyson punching a man on a plane.

One rule in life that should be clear above all others is that you shouldn’t mess with someone like Mike Tyson. Of course, we all know violence isn’t the answer in many instances, but the general consensus seems to be that “Iron Mike” made the right call when he beat down a passenger on a flight of his who was seemingly agitating him.

The video has now gone viral and while there have been some critics of what went down, you certainly won’t find them within the MMA community.

Mike Tyson punched dude up on the plane…. Not gonna lie that shit was satisfying to see. People think trolling celebrities is cool, it ain’t. Internet got people to comfortable disrespecting folks & not getting hit in the mouth for it 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) April 22, 2022

Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane. pic.twitter.com/gJFoKOtmkO — danawhite (@danawhite) April 21, 2022

Drunk, annoying and rude.

Pls don’t be like this guy folks.

I’ve been around Mike and he’s an extremely calm person these days.

This guy must’ve really brought it out of him. https://t.co/WHrKjswBUF — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 21, 2022

If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s ass. This generation thinks they can get away with anything. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2022

A police statement was also released that said the following, with Mike Tyson being yet to comment.

“On Wednesday April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation.

“The SFPD is aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.”

What do you think of this Mike Tyson incident?