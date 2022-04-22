Dana White and several pro fighters react to video of Mike Tyson punching a man on airplane

UFC president Dana White and a string of fighters have reacted to the video footage of Mike Tyson punching a man on a plane.

One rule in life that should be clear above all others is that you shouldn’t mess with someone like Mike Tyson. Of course, we all know violence isn’t the answer in many instances, but the general consensus seems to be that “Iron Mike” made the right call when he beat down a passenger on a flight of his who was seemingly agitating him.

The video has now gone viral and while there have been some critics of what went down, you certainly won’t find them within the MMA community.

A police statement was also released that said the following, with Mike Tyson being yet to comment.

“On Wednesday April 20, 2022, at approximately 10:06 p.m., San Francisco Police officers assigned to the SFPD Airport Bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “Officers arrived and detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident. One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation. Both subjects were released … pending further investigation.

“The SFPD is aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.”

What do you think of this Mike Tyson incident?

