Spokesperson for Mike Tyson issues statement following airplane altercation

A spokesperson for Mike Tyson has issued a statement in the wake of him punching a fellow passenger on a flight.

In an incident that quickly spread across the combat sports world and beyond, Mike Tyson got himself into a spot of bother earlier this week.

The legendary heavyweight boxer was filmed repeatedly punching a man on a JetBlue flight before eventually stopping the beatdown. It was later revealed through new footage that the individual in question was agitating Tyson, seemingly trying to get a response.

He certainly got more than he bargained for and while many fighters from both MMA and boxing have been quick to defend him, a statement released by a spokesperson of his confirms that Tyson did, in fact, hit the passenger.

This guy wins the award for most annoying passenger on a flight for Mike Tyson to do this! 😬pic.twitter.com/UA4RiYMzXW — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 21, 2022

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” a spokesperson for Tyson told ESPN.

The police have indicated that the supposed victim of the attack wasn’t particularly cooperative after initial questioning. Tyson, meanwhile, continues to receive plaudits from just about every corner of the internet.

What are your thoughts on the incident and how Mike Tyson responded to the abuse he appeared to be receiving?