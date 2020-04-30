BJPENN.COM Radio Ep. 125 // Israel Adesanya | John Wayne Parr

Israel Adesanya joins the show for a quick but entertaining conversation. Having taken the combat sports world by storm on his meteoric rise to super-stardom, “Stylebender” has become a popular target for many of MMA’s biggest names. While solely focused on defending his middleweight crown in early summer opposite Paulo Costa, Adesanya is confident in his abilities against Jon Jones and even the likes of heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. Coupled with dominant performances, Adesanya has also shown an incredible knack for promotion and pushing his individual brand via social media. We’ll discuss what matchups at 185 are most intriguing, the inevitability of a showdown with Jon Jones, and what younger combat athletes can learn from Izzy’s style of promotion and showmanship.

John Wayne Parr returns to the show to discuss his return to action following a brief retirement from combat sports. While this interview took place some time ago, it remains one of the best conversations we’ve had with the “Gunslinger.” As is the case with most fighters, the realities of retirement are difficult to cope with and that was certainly the case for the multiple time Muay Thai champ. Having fell into a deep depression following his sensational win over fellow Aussie combat star Anthony Mundine, Parr had become visually irritant with family and friends. That is until John accompanied his daughters boyfriend, Rocky Ogden, to a kickboxing event with ONE Championship. After speaking with Chatri Sityodtong and being offered a contract that could not refuse, the “Gunslinger” decided to return for a few more showdowns against top level talent before finally deciding to hang up his holster. We will discuss all that and much more in this quality conversation with John Wayne Parr.

