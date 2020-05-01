Stipe Miocic says there’s “no way” he would accept a fight during the COVID-19 pandemic

Stipe Miocic makes it clear he won’t be defending his heavyweight title anytime soon.

Miocic re-claimed the heavyweight title back at UFC 241 where he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier. Since then, he has been healing up his eye injury. But, as his eye is healing the champ isn’t sure when he will fight again as he says he won’t do so while the pandemic is happening.

“There’s no way,” Miocic said to theScore. “I can’t get a full camp in, so there’s no reason to fight.”

Although the promotion will continue to hold events beginning on May 9, Miocic can’t see himself on any upcoming cards. He is a part-time firefighter in Cleveland and he says that is his focus right now not fighting.

“It’s tough because I have a lot of things going on in my world, my daughter, make sure she’s okay, [and me] going to work,” Miocic said. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

When the pandemic is over with, the expectation is that Miocic and Cormier will have their trilogy bout. The two have had a rivalry of sorts over the past couple of years and will settle it for the final time sometime in the future.

The fight will also serve as Cormier’s retirement fight. When that will happen is to be seen as Miocic is non-commital on his return. He isn’t even sure if it will be in 2020 as he won’t fight until the pandemic is over and he can train properly again.

“Hopefully it gets better. I think it’s gonna get better,” Miocic concluded about the pandemic.

For now, Miocic will continue to work on the front lines in Cleveland and fight the coronavirus.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.