Beneil Dariush confident he will “dominate” Charles Oliveira on the ground and in the standup at UFC 289: “I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on him”
Beneil Dariush has given his thoughts on how he believes his match-up with Charles Oliveira will play out at UFC 289.
Next month at UFC 289, Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira will meet in a mammoth lightweight collision. If Dariush is able to get his hand raised, the expectation is that he will be the next man to take on Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. The same could be true for ‘Do Bronx,’ but he’d likely have to secure some kind of finish in order to get the call.
The two were set to collide at UFC 288, only for the fight to get pushed back. Now, it appears to be set in stone, with Dariush taking every opportunity he can to throw some shade in the direction of his Brazilian foe.
In a recent interview, Dariush went into more detail about what he expects to happen in Vancouver.
“I actually get more pumped up about the grappling,” Dariush said. “I’m not going to lie, to get into some of the scrambles with him and to be able to kind of just go nuts on the ground. That’s just as exciting as the standup is. An opportunity to have this fight on the ground, I’m actually really looking forward to that. Because you see him submit so many people, and you wonder how good his jiu-jitsu is. But then at the same time, you see him lose when he shouldn’t lose in the grappling, so I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on him and getting a feel of his grappling.”
Dariush eyes victory
“The focus of this fight is to be perfect,” Dariush said. “Personally, the way I see it is domination. I plan on dominating this fight. I want to remind people. because I think my last fight was kind of close. … The fight will be an absolute domination, is what it’s going to be. I will do what I plan to do, and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. That’s what I hope for.”
