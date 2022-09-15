Yoel Romero reveals plans to defeat Melvin Manhoef, then search for Bellator champ-champ status: “My goals are still the same”

Bellator light-heavyweight contender Yoel Romero has some big plans for 2023.

‘Soldier of God’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Alex Polizzi in May. The victory was an important one for the Cuban, as it was his first win in the Bellator cage. Romero had previously lost by decision to Phil Davis in his September 2021 debut.

The 45-year-old is now set to return opposite Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285 next week. The bout is an important one in the light-heavyweight division, as the winner would immediately enter the title conversation. As it turns out, Romero is thinking about more than 205-pounds.

Yoel Romero discussed his return in an interview with MMAJunkie. The former UFC title challenger stated that it was exciting for him to fight in Ireland for the first time, and against a fellow legend in Manhoef. Beyond that, he revealed some future plans.

Those future plans include dropping back down to middleweight. Romero doesn’t expect that to be a permanent move, as he plans to secure two world titles. Despite being 45 years old, it seems that the Cuban isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to be fighting in Dublin,” Romero said. “It’s one of those places where people would love to put on a show. As far as Melvin, I don’t think about whether I’m going to beat him easily or not. No. What I do think about is doing my job, putting in play what we’ve been practicing in camp, and getting my hand raised in victory.” (h/t MSN)

He continued, “My goals are still the same, my ambitions are still the same – become champion in both divisions. I’m fighting at 205 in this fight and after this fight, lose some weight and go down to 185 pounds. Resists a little more, not eat as much and go down to my old division, 185 pounds.”

Are you excited for Yoel Romero’s return? Sound off in the comment section below!