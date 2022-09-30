Video | Paulo Costa, Patricky Pitbull and social media star Liver King have eating contest at Bellator 286 weigh-ins

Liver King reigned supreme at the Bellator 286 weigh-ins earlier today.

The social media star has seen a massive uptick in popularity over the last year. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has gone viral on platforms such as TikTok for his unique diet. That diet being, you guessed it, eating insane amounts of the liver.

- Advertisement -

Some have cast doubt on the social media star’s diet, and if he’s actually as committed as he says he is. Earlier today, fans got a glimpse into if he indeed eats as much liver as he claims. That glimpse came in the form of an eating competition at the Bellator 286 weigh-ins.

Patricio Pitbull is set to headline the event tomorrow night against Adam Borics. The bout will be the first title defense of his reign since re-capturing the title earlier this year in a win over A.J. McKee. ‘Mercenary’ also returns tomorrow night against UFC veteran Spike Carlyle.

- Advertisement -

While the featherweight champion Pitbull is fighting tomorrow, the lightweight titleholder Pitbull had his own contest earlier today. The Brazilian went head-to-head with Liver King in the liver-eating competition.

In addition to those two, UFC middleweight star Paulo Costa joined the liver competition as well. ‘Borrachinha’ has an excellent social media game in his own right, and had no problems going head to head with Liver King and Patricky Pitbull.

just casually Paulo Costa vs Liver King in a liver eating competition pic.twitter.com/JmqanmPZCK — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2022

The affair was honestly disgusting, but competitive. Despite the MMA stars giving it their best go, it was the social media star who came out on top. While some fans online have doubted if he’s actually committed to his diet, he had no problem eating copious amounts of liver today.

- Advertisement -

What do you think about Liver King and the eating competition with Patricky Pitbull and Paulo Costa? Were you entertained? Sound off in the comment section below!

- Advertisement -