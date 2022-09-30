Mike Perry takes blame for Alex Nicholson’s loss at Fight Club Super Series in Moscow: “I failed my friend tonight”

Mike Perry says he let his friend and teammate Alex Nicholson down.

Nicholson was facing Russian pro boxer Vagab Vagabov in the main event of REN TV Fight Club Super Series on Friday. It was a three-round heavyweight bout and unfortunately, the fight did not go Nicholson’s way.

After the loss, Perry took to social media to say he failed his teammate in Nicholson and didn’t tell his friend what he needed to do.

I failed my friend tonight. It wasn’t his fault, he had the courage and I didn’t give him the fundamentals he needed. When they made it a boxing match our game plan to brawl should’ve changed. He was brave and needed someone smarter who understands the game better. #SpartanLove — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 30, 2022

Alex Nicholson has fought for the UFC and PFL among other promotions in his career and was on a three-fight winning streak entering this scrap. He was coming off a submission win over Oscar Sousa to improve to 17-9 as a pro while also on the win streak he knocked out Tony Lopez and TKO’s Jonathan Ivey with the win over Lopez and Ivey taking place at Gamebred FC.

In his career, Nicholson holds notable wins over Devin Clark, Chris Barnett, Chase Sherman, and Jake Heun among others. He also went just 1-3 in the UFC from 2016 to 2017 before being cut.

As for Mike Perry, he’s currently signed to BKFC and is coming off a decision win over Michael Page. ‘Platinum’ has been calling out Nate Diaz now that the Stockton native is a free agent. In his BKFC debut, he beat Julian Lane by decision after he left the UFC following a 7-8 record inside the Octagon.

What do you make of Mike Perry saying he failed his friend, Alex Nicholson with his corner advice?

