Pros react after Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov is ruled a no-contest

Tonight’s Bellator 277 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Vadim Nemkov taking on Corey Anderson.

Nemkov (15-2 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) was looking to earn his third straight title defense this evening in San Jose. The Russian had last competed at Bellator 268, where he defeated Julius Anglickas via submission to advance to the World Grand Prix finals.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson (16-5 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) had gone a perfect 3-0 in Bellator since joining the promotional ranks in the November of 2020. ‘Beastin 25/8‘ had earned his spot in tonight’s World Grand Prix final by defeating former title holder Ryan Bader via first round TKO.

Tonight’s Bellator 277 co-main event did not result in the ending fight fans were hoping for. Vadim Nemkov got off to a strong start in the opening round landing a number of solid kicks and punches. However, Corey Anderson quickly turned the tide in his favor in round two. He continued that momentum with some more ground work in round three but wound up accidently head-butting Nemkov while trying to switch positions. The clash of heads resulted in a nasty gash on Nemkov and the fight was called off.

Result: No-Contest

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson’ below:

Coming up next, the culmination of the @BellatorMMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix #Bellator277 pic.twitter.com/ba7T0f5B7c — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) April 16, 2022

Vadim looks nervous!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

Man those kicks are heavy! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

Does Corey Anderson have a good chance tonight ? — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 16, 2022

I’m loving the momentum of this fight for Corey — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 16, 2022

Great job with that ankle hold by Anderson to maintain position. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

Now that’s a cut!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

Great job @CoreyA_MMA , I am a happy for you my man 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 16, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson:

@CoreyA_MMA was whooping that man. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 16, 2022

Wowwwwwwwwww No fucking way — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 16, 2022

Very unfortunate — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 16, 2022

Who would you like to see Vadim Nemkov fight next following his no-contest with Corey Anderson at tonight’s Bellator 277 event? Is a rematch in order following tonight’s controversial ending in San Jose?