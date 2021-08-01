Bellator 263 Results: A.J. McKee stops Patricio Freire in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 263 event is headlined by the tournament finals of the promotions 145-pound grand prix as Patricio Freire meets A.J. McKee.

Patricio Freire (32-4 MMA), the reigning Bellator featherweight champion, will enter tonight’s main event sporting a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over Emmanuel Sanchez in the featherweight grand prix semifinals.

Meanwhile, A.J. McKee (17-0 MMA) will be looking to capture Bellator gold while keeping his perfect record intact this evening. The ‘Mercenary‘ earned his spot in the featherweight grand prix finals by submitting Darrion Caldwell in the first round of their fight at Bellator 253.

Round one of the Bellator 263 main event begins and A.J. McKee immediately attacks the lead leg of the champion. The crowd is electric. Patricio Freire looks to find a way inside. McKee connects with another low kick. He lands a kick to the body now and ‘Pitbull’ is hurt. McKee backs him against the cage and locks in a guillotine choke. This is tight. The referee steps in and it is all over. WOW!

AJ MCKEE!!!!!! HE CHOKES OUT PATRICIO PITBULL!!!! pic.twitter.com/uBXwHFRSPZ — ❌❌❌ (@FTBVids_YT) August 1, 2021

Official Bellator 263 Result: A.J. McKee def. Patricio Freire via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see McKee fight next following his submission victory over Freire this evening in Los Angeles? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!