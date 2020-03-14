Pro fighters praise Scott Coker for compensating athletes and staff following Bellator 241 cancellation

Chris Taylor
Bellator President Scott Coker recently announced that the promotion was postponing their scheduled Bellator 241 event due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In his official statement, Coker announced that all athletes, officials, judges, cutmen and additional event personnel who were slated to be involved at the event would be compensated by Bellator MMA.

“All athletes that were scheduled to compete at , as well as officials, judges, cutmen and additional event personnel, have been compensated. Next to everyone’s health and safety, this was our biggest priority.”

That decision from Scott Coker and the Bellator brass produced a ton of praise from the promotions fighters. Many Bellator athletes took to social media where they thanked the company for making their health and safety first priority.

More pros took to Twitter to thank Bellator President Scott Coker:

Contrary to Scott Coker and Bellator MMA, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has decided to continue with their upcoming schedule.

UFC President Dana White announced that tomorrow’s event in Brasilia, Brazil, will take place as scheduled but without a live fan audience.

Currently, next weekend’s UFC London event at O2 Arena is slated to allow fans inside the venue for the night’s festivities.

While Scott Coke received heavy praise for cancelling Bellator 241 while compensating his athletes and staff, UFC President Dana White also received kind words from his athletes for allowing the show to go on (see those here).

What do you think of Scott Coker and Bellator MMA compensating all of the athletes and staff that were slated to participate at this weekend’s recently cancelled Bellator 241 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020

