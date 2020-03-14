Pro fighters praise Scott Coker for compensating athletes and staff following Bellator 241 cancellation

Bellator President Scott Coker recently announced that the promotion was postponing their scheduled Bellator 241 event due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In his official statement, Coker announced that all athletes, officials, judges, cutmen and additional event personnel who were slated to be involved at the event would be compensated by Bellator MMA.

All athletes that were scheduled to compete at #Bellator241, as well as officials, judges, cutmen and additional event personnel, have been compensated. Next to everyone’s health and safety, this was our biggest priority. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) March 13, 2020

That decision from Scott Coker and the Bellator brass produced a ton of praise from the promotions fighters. Many Bellator athletes took to social media where they thanked the company for making their health and safety first priority.

S/o to @BellatorMMA for how they have handled this situation. Compensating the fighters this weekend. I’m so thankful to be apart of this company! — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) March 13, 2020

Thankyou @bellatormma @ScottCoker @MikeKoganMMA @rich_chou for everything you do for us fighters. I know I wasn’t fighting today! But thank you for putting fighters safety first, and looking after their financial burden second! I’m honored to fight for such a respectful promotion pic.twitter.com/glJVcQEc8p — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) March 13, 2020

@ScottCoker @BellatorMMA @rich_chou @MikeKoganMMA I know making this decision must've been terribly difficult given the circumstances (tournament & being the only show in town) but, IMHO, y'all made the right one. You've always been classy in how you deal with us. Thank you. — Matt Mitrione (@mattmitrione) March 13, 2020

Hello everyone, I'm sad to inform you all that my fight is not happening tonight.

For safety reasons @bellatormma has cancelled the event tonight due to the coronavirus pandemic.… https://t.co/6GT3cooTeb — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) March 13, 2020

I appreciate @BellatorMMA for making a big move to put the health of the public, the fighters and the staff first. I look forward to rebooking this fight with Jessy Miele and I hope everyone stays safe in the meantime. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) March 13, 2020

More pros took to Twitter to thank Bellator President Scott Coker:

Have gone out of their way to help 🙏🏼 thank you @BellatorMMA and @ScottCoker https://t.co/0u9hrCNVUk — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 13, 2020

I want to thank @BellatorMMA for stepping up big time paying guys they full purse. We are very grateful. Special thanks to @MikeKoganMMA for being such a professional @ScottCoker @rich_chou — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 13, 2020

Fighters: there is something very different about @BellatorMMA you owe it to yourself to become a free agent and see. https://t.co/1EGnxU6r3r — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) March 14, 2020

Contrary to Scott Coker and Bellator MMA, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has decided to continue with their upcoming schedule.

UFC President Dana White announced that tomorrow’s event in Brasilia, Brazil, will take place as scheduled but without a live fan audience.

Currently, next weekend’s UFC London event at O2 Arena is slated to allow fans inside the venue for the night’s festivities.

While Scott Coke received heavy praise for cancelling Bellator 241 while compensating his athletes and staff, UFC President Dana White also received kind words from his athletes for allowing the show to go on (see those here).

What do you think of Scott Coker and Bellator MMA compensating all of the athletes and staff that were slated to participate at this weekend’s recently cancelled Bellator 241 event? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

