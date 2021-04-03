Patricio Pitbull submits Emmanuel Sanchez in Round 1 at Bellator 255 (Highlights)

In the main event of Bellator 255, Patricio Pitbull and Emmanuel Sanchez were set for a rematch three years in the making. The fight also served as the semifinals of the featherweight grand prix.

Patricio Pitbull (31-4) is riding a six-fight winning streak and coming off a vicious KO win over Pedro Carvalho last November. Before that, he beat Juan Archuleta by decision and knocked out Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to claim the lightweight title and become a champ-champ. He also beat Sanchez back in November of 2018.

Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) is on a three-fight winning streak and beat Daniel Weichel by decision last time out. In the opening round of the grand prix, he submitted Tywan Claxton and before that, beat Georgi Karakhanyan by decision. He also holds notable wins over Daniel Straus, Daniel Pineda, Henry Corrales, and Sam Sicilia. He did lose to Pitbull in his first title shot in Bellator.

The fight starts with no glove touch and it’s a feeling-out process of sorts to begin. Two minutes in and not much action has happened despite these two having already gone 25 minutes with one another before, and it being action-packed. A good combination from Pitbull lands and Pitbull drops Sanchez. Sanchez gets up and Pitbull jumps into a guillotine and submits Sanchez without a tap. The champ puts Sanchez out cold. What a finish from the champ and it cements his case as one of the best fighters alive.

With the win, Patricio Pitbull will look to defend his belt against AJ McKee in the finals of the featherweight grand prix. The winner will also take home a million dollars. It is also the fight the majority of fans wanted to see when this tournament was booked and we will see it later this year.

What did you make of Patricio Pitbull’s wins over Emmanuel Sanchez? And, who do you think will win in the finals between Pitbull and AJ McKee?