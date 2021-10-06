Charles Rosa confident he’ll ‘choke out’ Damon Jackson and get a top-guy next time out: ‘I feel like I’m back’

Charles Rosa believes he has finally put everything together ahead of his UFC Vegas 39 fight against Damon Jackson.

After Rosa returned to the win column in June against Justin Jaynes, he said he wanted to return in October or November and he got his wish.

“This is perfect timing, man. I feel really good, I’m coming off a big win and I’m looking to start my first winning streak in the UFC,” Rosa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been in the UFC for eight years and I just win one, lose one. I’ve fought some of the best guys in the world like Yair Rodriguez, so I need to get that two in a row and I feel like I can make a run after this win.”

Against Jackson, Charles Rosa believes he is better everywhere and says his biggest advantage is his chin. He knows he can take shots while he believes Jackson’s chin is depleting as he has been KO’d a few times in his career.

Not only does he think he has the advantage on the feet, but Rosa says he expects to submit Jackson. He thinks the fight will hit the mat and once it does, he’ll be able to sink in a choke to extend his winning streak to two.

“I think it’s going to be a tough night for him. I’m finally finding my groove on the feet, as it’s something I’ve worked on in the past. I’ve also improved my wrestling since my neck injury,” Rosa said. “Since my losses to Mitchell and Minner, I feel like I’m back and I’m really excited. I think I have a significant advantage on the feet and one of the big advantages is my chin. He has been slept like three or four times, I have never been slept in my life, and he has been out cold a few times and who knows how many more times in the gym. If the fight goes to the ground, I can choke him out.”

If Rosa gets his hand raised, the hope is to get one more fight in this year and have it on a pay-per-view so he can fight in front of fans. However, the real goal for Rosa is to start a winning streak and start fighting the top guys and eventually earn a rematch with Yair Rodriguez.

“I’m ready to go. A win puts gets me a top guy, I’ve fought a lot of the top guys and I’ve never really been outclassed. I lost a split to Yair which is a fight I thought I won and a fight I want to get back,” Rosa concluded.

Do you think Charles Rosa will submit Damon Jackson?