Patricio Freire responds to boobirds following Bellator 286 win: “F*ck you, man. I don’t care about that”

Patricio Freire isn’t about to apologize for his performance at Bellator 286.

“Pitbull” put the Bellator Featherweight Championship on the line against Adam Borics at Bellator 286. The action took place inside Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. The title fight went the distance, but the lack of action left fans feeling restless.

Freire took home the unanimous decision victory to retain his gold. During his post-fight interview, the fans in Long Beach were booing “Pitbull,” who looked none too pleased with the reaction.

During the post-fight press conference, Freire made it clear that he’s fighting for himself, not to entertain the fans by doing something reckless (h/t MMAJunkie).

“People sometimes want to see a street fight like A.J. McKee and that guy, Spike (Carlyle),” Freire told reporters at the Bellator 286 post-fight press conference. “That’s amazing, but it’s like a bar brawl. I’m a fighter. I’m technical. I’m going to take my opponent in the right moment. I’m not going to commit a mistake like that and get tired like a street fight.

“I’m professional, and I don’t care about that. I just told everyone, ‘F*ck you, man.’ I don’t care about that. People want to see, like, a crazy fight, but I’m not that guy anymore that’s going to listen to everyone, go forward and make mistakes,” Freire said. “I’m going to be focused on the fight and keep doing the strategy. I don’t care. I want the victory. I was victorious tonight, and that’s all that matters.”

Freire went on to say that Borics is the type of opponent you need to be patient against. He said he was looking for the right timing against the title challenger.

