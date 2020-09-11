Patrick Mix trashes James Gallagher: “I don’t even think he is better than CM Punk”

Patrick Mix doesn’t believe James Gallagher is a very good fighter.

Ever since Mix signed to Bellator, Gallagher called him out, but as of late, Mix has noticed Gallagher hasn’t been saying his name. For “Patchy” he isn’t worried about that at all given he is set to fight for the bantamweight title on Saturday night while Gallagher hasn’t even been in a number one contender fight.

If Mix does get his hand raised on Saturday, he says he would be open to making the Gallagher fight happen because it is easy money.

“James Gallagher don’t want no part of me. Think about it. James Gallagher can’t be as good as I am right now in five years. I am levels ahead of that guy. Who has he fought? He hasn’t fought anyone,” Patrick Mix said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Ricky Bandejas knocked him out in two minutes which is his biggest name. Who are his big wins? He has no big wins, he is a master of nothing. I don’t know, he is just a salesman and Bellator can sell him. He has a big following. I don’t even think he is better than CM Punk. He has decent jiu-jitsu, but I will put it on that kid.

“I don’t think he will ever get the title fight anyway because the first time he fights someone tough he is not getting out of it. I would march right to Ireland and whoop him in front of his home crowd,” he continued. “Let him sit on the couch and watch him see what took me six minutes to achieve what he couldn’t do in 11 Bellator fights. It took me six minutes, three fights in Bellator to earn a title shot. If you do the fighting, the fighting will do the talking.”

Although if Patrick Mix does become the next bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis is next in line. Patchy, however, is confident he’d beat him then if Gallagher doesn’t want the fight, he would be happy to fight the former champion, Darrion Caldwell.

“He is a good wrestler and I am interested in getting that name as well if he comes down. He tweeted something at me weeks ago that they are protecting me,” Mix said. “I have been here since day one, look at our fights at Madison Square Garden. I’m everything that dude wanted to be that night. I think he is better at 145, but we will see how it plays out at 145.”

What do you make of Patrick Mix trashing James Gallagher?