Dominance MMA parts ways with Ray Borg for again missing weight at Bellator 295

By Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023
Bellator flyweight contender Ray Borg is once again back in hot water for missing weight.

‘The Tazmexican Devil’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46 in March. In that outing, Borg outworked the Bellator veteran en route to a split-decision win. The victory was the flyweight’s third in a row since leaving the UFC in 2020. That August, Borg was released from the promotion due to weight issues.

However, the former UFC title challenger’s winning streak was enough for him to get signed by Bellator. In February, Borg announced his signing to the company and was quickly given a big matchup. The flyweight contender was slated to face Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295 this weekend, in a massive clash.

Sadly, the fight won’t be happening anymore. Earlier today, the Bellator 295 weigh-ins went down, and the bout was canceled before Borg could even take the scale. Promotional officials later confirmed that the fight was canceled due to issues on the New Mexican fighter’s side, as he was struggling with his weight.

However, when it rains, it pours. Just hours after Ray Borg’s fight with Kyoji Horiguchi was canceled, the flyweight contender has now been dropped by his management team. Dominance MMA released a statement, blasting Borg for the weight miss, which has long been an issue in his MMA career.

Dominance MMA drops Ray Borg after Bellator 295 weight issues

“Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer serve as representation for Ray Borg,” The press release read. “We would like to apologize to Bellator MMA, American Top Team, and Kyoji Horiguchi for the unprofessionalism displayed this week that has forced us to make this decision. All parties involved did their best to make the fight happen, including the late offer to book the matchup at 135 pounds, and we thank everyone for those efforts.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Borg was not willing to make that weight, resulting in unnecessary complications for all involved. Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarrassment, we can no longer in good faith represent how our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

