Dillon Danis reacts after falling victim to drive-by attack from Jake Paul

Dillon Danis found himself on the receiving end of a little surprise via Jake Paul in the middle of an interview on Tuesday.

Drama within this current state of internet celebrity boxing ramped up significantly this week after the recent news of Floyd Mayweather’s return. The reason for that being because the 50-0 all-time legend’s opponent to be is the 25-year old YouTube sensation, Logan Paul.

0-1 as a professional boxer, Paul’s younger brother Jake has also gotten involved in the sport in 2020. In Jake’s case, he has found more in-ring success than his big brother as he’s now 2-0 after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Before this big surge in what many are considering a bit of a “freakshow” era of boxing, the Paul brothers already had big name fighters on their radars. One of the most vocal who has been willing to engage with YouTubers has been Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis.

With Logan Paul’s match against Mayweather seemingly set, Jake has now targeted Conor McGregor as he challenged the UFC lightweight in a video posted Monday. With the history between Jake and McGregor’s teammate Danis on social media prevalent, it gave the younger Paul brother an easy target.

In the midst of an interview with Brendan Schaub for Food Truck Diaries, Danis fell victim to a drive-by from Jake Paul and company. As a result, Danis was pelted by some toilet paper and water balloons as he was called a “pussy” among other insults before driving off.

Danis would take to Twitter later in the day to point out the hypocrisy of Paul’s actions with a meme and quote of Paul’s.

Known for his skills as a BJJ black belt, Danis is currently 2-0 in MMA under the Bellator banner. His last fight took place at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Since then, he’s been booked to take on Max Humphery in January of this year but was forced out due to injury.