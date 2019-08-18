Stipe Miocic says he regrets ‘Frank the Tank Old School’ celebration

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic regrets the post-fight celebratory dance he did after he knocked out Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 241.

After finishing DC with strikes in the fourth round, Miocic did a little jig in the center of the Octagon. Speaking to reporters at the post-fight press conference, Miocic says he watched the movie “Old School” earlier in the day and tried to copy the dance moves of Will Ferrell’s ‘Frank the Tank’ character.

“Honestly, it was a little Old School. We watched it today. I kind of ‘Frank the Tank’ed it,” Miocic said. “I just like had no idea what I was doing. I have no idea why I did it. I feel really dumb that I did it. Then I did the ‘Suck it.’ I don’t know why. I had to do something with my hands and feet. I’m an idiot. I’m dumb.”

Miocic says that the celebration just kind of happened, and he chalks it up to the adrenaline of being in a fist fight and winning back his belt.

“Maybe adrenaline just took over. I’m that guy to party at that dumb stuff. Like oh why would he do that? It’s fun,” Miocic said.

After getting his belt back from DC, Miocic says he now plans to relax and enjoy time with his wife and daughter. He admitted in the post-fight press conference that he is intrigued by a fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but said he wanted to take time to rest before making any decisions about his next fight.

As for Cormier, the former champion said following the fight that he will talk to his family and make the decision whether to continue fighting to to call it a career.

