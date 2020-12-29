Cris Cyborg teases “big news soon” in Bellator

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg teased her fans on social media that she has “big news soon” as Bellator heads into 2021.

Taking to her social media ahead of the new year, Cyborg teased her fans that she has big news coming soon, all while tagging Bellator in the post, indicating a fight announcement. Check out what the Brazilian wrote on her social media below.

Big News Soon 🔥🤫 2021 New Year New Goals. @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/FZoFoTQ3vA — @CrisCyborg #Bellator249 fight in bio (@criscyborg) December 29, 2020

Cyborg had a great 2020 that has gone a bit overlooked by most fans because she is no longer in the UFC. In January, Cyborg won the Bellator women’s featherweight championship when she defeated Julia Budd via fourth-round TKO. Cyborg then returned to the Bellator cage in October when she defeated Arlene Blencowe via second-round submission. Considering COVID-19 threw Bellator’s schedule out of whack, the fact Cyborg got in two fights and won them both is very impressive.

Dating back to her last outing in the Octagon at UFC 240, when she defeated Felicia Spencer by decision, Cyborg has won her last three fights in a row and is clearly the cream of the crop in Bellator at women’s 145lbs. But what is next for her is unclear at the moment. Although Cyborg has called out Amanda Nunes for a rematch, we know that UFC president Dana White has no interest in co-promoting with Bellator president Scott Coker. So what is next for Cyborg remains a mystery right now.

Looking at the Bellator women’s featherweight roster, there are a few names that are worth mentioning as potential opponents for Cyborg. The most notable name out there is former UFC women’s bantamweight star Cat Zingano, who defeated Gabby Holloway in her Bellator debut back in September. Zingano would ideally likely want to get in one more fight before taking on the champion since she has been so inactive the last few years, but if a title shot is there, maybe she would jump at the opportunity to fight Cyborg for the belt.

Another potential opponent in Bellator is Sinead Kavanagh, an SBG Ireland product who is 4-4 overall in Bellator and currently on a two-fight win streak. Although Kavanagh isn’t a big name, she is a pretty exciting and durable opponent who could very well be next in line for Cyborg. But the first choice in a perfect world is Zingano. Of course, the Bellator matchmakers could also look outside its current roster and sign someone from another promotion instead.

Who do you think Cris Cyborg will fight next in Bellator?