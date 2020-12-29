UFC odds: Which fighters will close out 2021 as champions?

The bookmakers at BetOnline.ag are expecting fighters like Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Petr Yan to conclude 2021 as UFC champions.

This week, the sportsbook released betting lines for the champions of a number of UFC weight classes by the end of 2021.

See who the oddsmakers favor below to conclude the next year as UFC champs below (via MMA Mania):

UFC Heavyweight Champion at the End of 2021

Francis Ngannou: 3/2

Stipe Miocic: 5/2

Jon Jones: 5/1

Ciryl Gane: 6/1

Curtis Blaydes: 9/1

Jairzhino Rozenstruik: 10/1

Derrick Lewis: 16/1

Allistair Overeem: 20/1

UFC Bantamweight Champion at the End of 2021

Petr Yan: 3/1

Aljamain Sterling: 7/2

TJ Dillashaw: 9/2

Cory Sandhagen: 13/2

Rob Font: 15/2

Cody Garbrandt: 9/1

Henry Cejudo: 9/1

Frankie Edgar: 10/1

Pedro Munhoz: 12/1

Deiveson Figueiredo: 14/1

Dominick Cruz: 14/1

Jimmie Rivera: 16/1

Merab Dvalishvili: 20/1

UFC Featherweight Champion at the End of 2021

Alexander Volkanovski: 3/2

Max Holloway: 11/4

Brian Ortega: 4/1

Calvin Kattar: 6/1

Zabit Magomedsharipov: 7/1

Yair Rodriguez: 9/1

Chan Sun Jung: 10/1

Jeremy Stephens: 14/1

Josh Emmett: 16/1

Sodiq Yussuff: 20/1

UFC Flyweight Champion at the End of 2021

Deiveson Figueiredo: 4/5

Brandon Moreno: 7/2

Cody Garbrandt: 9/2

Askar Askarov: 6/1

Alexandre Pantoja: 8/1

Manel Kape: 9/1

Alex Perez: 10/1

Brandon Royval: 10/1

David Dvorak: 16/1

Joe Benavidez: 16/1

Raulian Paiva: 16/1

Tim Elliott: 20/1

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at the end of 2021

Israel Adesanya: 7/4

Jon Jones: 3/1

Jan Blachwicz: 4/1

Glover Teixeira: 6/1

Aleksander Rakic: 13/2

Dominic Reyes: 9/1

Jiri Prochazka: 14/1

Thiago Santos: 20/1

UFC Middleweight Champion at the end of 2021

Israel Adesanya: 2/3

Robert Whittaker: 7/2

Marvin Vettori: 6/1

Jared Cannonier: 9/1

Darren Till: 10/1

Paulo Costa: 12/1

Derek Brunson: 14/1

Khamzat Chimaev: 16/1

Kevin Holland: 20/1

UFC Welterweight Champion at the end of 2021

Kamaru Usman: 1/1

Colby Covington: 3/1

Gilbert Burns: 11/2

Khamzat Chimaev: 13/2

Leon Edwards: 8/1

Jorge Masvidal: 9/1

Stephen Thompson: 10/1

Conor McGregor: 16/1

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion at the end of 2021

Amanda Nunes: 1/4

Holly Holm: 7/1

Aspen Ladd: 8/1

Germaine de Randamie: 9/1

Ketlen Vieira: 10/1

Irene Aldana: 12/1

Raquel Pennington: 14/1

Julianna Pena: 20/1

UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion at the End of 2021

Amanda Nunes: 1/15

Megan Anderson: 8/1

Felicia Spencer: 10/1

Norma Dumont: 16/1

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion at the End of 2021

Valentina Shevchenko: 1/4

Jessica Andrade: 11/2

Cynthia Calvillo: 9/1

Lauren Murphy: 10/1

Katlyn Chookagian: 12/1

Joanne Caderwood: 14/1

Vivianne Araujo: 16/1

Maycee Barber:20/1

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion at the End of 2021

Weili Zhang: 1/1

Rose Namajunas: 3/1

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 4/1

Tatiana Suarez: 6/1

Carla Esparza: 8/1

Yan Xiaonan: 8/1

Amanda Ribas: 9/1

Marina Rodriguez: 10/1

Nina Ansaroff: 10/1

Mackenzie Dern: 14/1

Claudia Gadelha: 20/1