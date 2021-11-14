Joel Alvarez issues statement following career-best KO win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 42

UFC lightweight contender Joel Alvarez issued a statement following his career-best KO win over Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 42.

Alvarez knocked out Moises in the first round with elbows from the clinch for the biggest win of his career to date. The 28-year-old Spaniard improved to 19-2 overall in his MMA career, including a 4-1 record in the UFC with all four of his wins coming by stoppage. Unfortunately for Alvarez, he did miss weight for this fight, which left him ineligible to win a “Performance of the Night” award, which he surely would have otherwise. However, it was still a great win for Alvarez and he could take Moises’ spot at the bottom of the top-15.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 42, Alvarez reacted after scoring the biggest win of his career to date after knocking Moises out. Take a look at his statement below.

Myrmidons, my brothers of sword. You have more courage than the best armed army. Let no one ignore how fierce we are. We are lions! Do you know what awaits us there, behind that beach? Immortality is yours! Take it!

Alvarez’s win over Moises will assuredly land him another bigger-name opponent in his next fight, though it’s unknown if that next fight will come at 155lbs or 170lbs. Alvarez has missed weight two times now at lightweight and UFC president Dana White suggested following the event that he may have to go up to welterweight. Either way, he is a very talented fighter who has shown that he is quite the potent finisher, and it will be interesting to see what is next for Alvarez in his MMA career.

What do you think is next for Joel Alvarez after knocking out Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 42? Do you think he will be forced to move up to the welterweight division by the UFC?