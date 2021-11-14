Jake Paul declines rematch with Tyron Woodley: “By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul declined a rematch with Tyron Woodley, saying that “by the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on.”

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision in a high-profile boxing match that took place at the end of the summer. It was a close fight, but ultimately Paul was more active throughout the contest and won the fight on the judges’ scorecards. Immediately after being announced as the loser of the fight, Woodley told Paul in the ring that he wanted to have a rematch. The deal was that if Woodley got the tattoo for losing to Paul that he would get to fight him a second time. Woodley eventually got the tattoo of “I Love Jake Paul” tattooed onto his finger, but by the time he got the tattoo, Paul had already moved on from him.

Next month, Paul steps back into the boxing ring when he takes on Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury. Should Paul beat Fury in that fight, there will surely be talks about a potential rematch with Woodley. However, speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul confirmed that he has no interest in fighting Woodley again. As far as Paul is concerned, Woodley already had his chance to fight him. Not to mention, he took too long to get the tattoo. So as far as Paul goes, the rematch with Woodley won’t happen.

“Nah. By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen. I don’t really think the people want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance,” Paul said.

