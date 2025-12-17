Tony Ferguson sought out advice from former WWE champion: ‘I value his opinion’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 17, 2025
Tony Ferguson boxing

Tony Ferguson once called upon a former WWE titleholder for some advice.

Ferguson turned into a popular pro MMA personality who could mix it up with elite talent during his prime years. Ferguson even captured the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at one point. While he ultimately left UFC on a losing skid, he has rebounded under the Misfits Boxing banner.

“El Cucuy” has pretty much seen and done it all. He was even once coached by former UFC and WWE champion Brock Lesnar during “The Ultimate Fighter.” In an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Ferguson shared a key piece of advice he was given by Lesnar.

“I asked coach Brock, I said coach what do guys like us do when we retire?” Ferguson explained. “I value his opinion and he said ‘you know what Tony, find your second passion and follow that with everything you’ve got like you did your first.’

“Sports is my passion. I love sports. I love competing. I love competing at a high level, a very high level.”

Ferguson has shown no signs of walking away from combat sports, even when he was struggling at the end of his UFC run. He hopes to build off the momentum of his TKO finish over Salt Papi back in August. Ferguson is set to clash with Warren Spencer on Saturday in Dubai.

“El Cucuy” is hoping to string together two straight wins, which is something he hasn’t done since the peak of his UFC run. Ferguson will be defending the Misfits Boxing middleweight gold when he meets Spencer.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for coverage of Ferguson’s bout against Spencer. We’ll be bringing you results and video highlights of the MMA fan favorite’s bout this weekend. Also, keep it locked on Friday for results from the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

Boxing News Brock Lesnar Tony Ferguson

