Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou will knock out Stipe Miocic in the potential rematch

Daniel Cormier believes if Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic fight sometime soon, it will be Ngannou getting his hand raised in the rematch.

Miocic and Ngannou first fought in the main event of UFC 220. Entering the fight, many thought Ngannou would land the knockout punch. Yet, that is far from what happened as he was dominated for five rounds as Miocic defended his belt.

After the fight, everyone was crediting Miocic for having a granite chin. In his next fight just months later, he was knocked out by Cormier. So, for “DC” he believes this time around after all the damage Miocic took in their trilogy, Ngannou will land the knockout blow.

“Francis might, Francis will actually. I think Francis does knock him out this time unless again he is gone for a long time and he refreshes his chin,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN. “He took too much damage in the fights between him and I.”

With all the talk the UFC wants Miocic to turn around quickly, Daniel Cormier believes that won’t do him any favors. DC knows all the hard shots he landed so he isn’t sure if Miocic’s chin will handle Ngannou’s punches this time around.

“If Stipe fights Francis that early, January, he will lose. You have to remember, he said he put on a master class on how to beat Francis last time and he absolutely did,” Cormier added. “But, he took a lot of shots in trying to pursue that… He takes those shots right now or in six months he is going to sleep.”

It is no doubt an interesting theory by Daniel Cormier and does make sense. Yet, when Stipe Miocic will even fight next is uncertain. And, there is a possibility his next fight is against Jon Jones who called for the superfight earlier on Monday.

