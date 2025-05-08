Former UFC champ Brock Lesnar’s son gets drafted by Canadian hockey team

Brock Lesnar famously reached the pinnacle of both WWE and the UFC during his legendary career. It seems he has passed his athletic gifts on to his son. On Wednesday, the Western Hockey League (WHL) began its prospects draft. On Thursday, the former UFC champion’s son, Duke Lesnar, was drafted by the the Medicine Hat Tigers with the 115th overall pick. The Tigers play in Medicine Hat, Alberta. While the elder Lesnar was born in South Dakota, he now lives on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan. Alberta and Saskatchewan are neighboring provinces, so young Lesnar will not have to go too far to join the WHL team. Yes that is the son of WWE’s Brock Lesnar https://t.co/dpPhGBw9y4 — Colton Davies (@coltonrdavies) May 8, 2025

Brock Lesnar has a huge legacy in the UFC

Brock Lesnar got his start in sports on the wrestling mats, and is a two-time NCAA All-American. He later migrated to the WWE ring, where his staggering size and freakish athletic ability made him a hit among fans. After realizing immense success as part of the WWE roster, he announced plans to move to MMA. However, he didn’t move right into the UFC.

Instead, Lesnar looked to Japan, and signed with K-1’s MMA promotion, Hero’s, in 2007. He was supposed to make his MMA debut against fellow giant Hong Man Choi, but was ultimately matched up with another Korean in Min Soo Kim instead. He submitted Kim in round one.

That was all he needed to get the attention of UFC brass. He debuted with the promotion in 2008.

Lesnar actually lost his first UFC fight, suffering a submission loss to Frank Mir. However, he then went on a brief reign of terror. First, he brutalized Heath Herring to a decision win. Next, he battered Randy Couture to a stoppage to claim the UFC heavyweight in just his fourth pro MMA fight. He then defended his belt with a quick TKO in a rematch with Mir, and then with a submission against Shane Carwin.

Lesnar lost the belt to Cain Velasquez, one of the best heavyweights ever, in 2010. He fought twice more before hanging up his MMA gloves for good. First, he lost by TKO to former kickboxing champ Alistair Overeem. Later, he defeated Mark Hunt by decision, only to have the verdict overturned when he failed a drug test.

Despite his late-career losses and steroid scandal, he has set the bar very high for any athletes in the Lesnar family. Time will tell how far his son Duke can go on the ice.