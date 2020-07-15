Brendan Schaub: The only guy who can beat Kamaru Usman is Jorge Masvidal

Brendan Schaub is convinced that only Jorge Masvidal stands a chance against Kamaru Usman.

On July 11, Masvidal challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. The two competed on the UFC’s first event in its “Fight Island” trip. The title bout closed out UFC 251. Masvidal fought hard and showcased solid takedown defense but Usman stuck to him like glue and had relentless pressure, which helped him earn the unanimous decision.

On an edition of his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said that if anyone can give Usman a run for his money with a full camp it’s “Gamebred.”

“I hate to tell you people, the only guy who can beat him, his name’s Masvidal and he needs a full camp,” Schaub said of Jorge Masvidal’s chances against Usman in a rematch. “And even that’s a high order for him to beat Usman on a full camp but he can do it. Any of those other contenders they’re not gonna get it done, man. Usman’s gonna be your champ for a long, long time unless Masvidal trains properly for eight weeks and knows that they’re gonna fight each other. Then you’re talking, then you’ve got a fight on your hands.”

Schaub went on to say that he thinks Masvidal’s popularity hasn’t taken a hit despite the loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“I don’t think it dims the light on Masvidal any more,” Schaub continued when discussing Jorge Masvidal’s stock following UFC 251. “I think if you realize he took the fight on six days’ notice and Usman’s the greatest we’ve ever seen, he’s never lost a fight in UFC, he’s undefeated. If anything it should be more respect for Masvidal. For Masvidal to take that fight on six days’ notice, his takedown defense, he was game to do it, he actually held out until they paid him what he thought he was worth. There’s something with that, man. I respect the sh*t out of that.”

The UFC garnered interest with its “Fight Island” trip but once Jorge Masvidal stepped in to replace Gilbert Burns, who was sidelined due to COVID-19, interest was through the roof. The UFC 251 pay-per-view is reportedly trending to do 1.3 million buys. UFC president Dana White has labeled Masvidal a “massive star.”

Many believe Masvidal can cash in with huge money fights against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. “Gamebred” prefers a rematch with Usman.

With a full camp, do you think Jorge Masvidal has a better chance at beating Kamaru Usman?