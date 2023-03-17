Bellator 292 Salaries: Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson lead the way

Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson were the top earners in the disclosed Bellator 292 salaries.

The disclosed fight purses for Bellator 292 have been revealed by the California State Athletic Commission and Nurmagomedov and Henderson both earned six-figure pay checks.

It was Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) vs Benson Henderson (30-12 MMA) last Friday night, March 10th at Bellator 292 which took place at the Sap Center in San Jose, California.

The lightweight main event saw Nurmagomedov defeat Henderson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:37 of round 1.

Benson Henderson, 39, retired from MMA following the title-fight loss to Nurmagomedov.

While ‘Smooth’ failed to capture Bellator gold on three separate occasions, the majority of his best work came prior to joining the promotion. Henderson is a former UFC and WEC titleholder at 155 pounds, owning victories over notables such as Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar, Jorge Masvidal, Josh Thomson and others.

Both fighters took home $150,000 with a no win bonus.

A full list of all Bellator 292 salaries and bonuses can be found below:

Usman Nurmagomedov ($150,000 + no win bonus = $150,000) def. Benson Henderson ($150,000)

Alexandr Shabily ($75,000 + $75,000 win bonus = $150,000) def. Tofiq Musayev ($65,000)

Linton Vassell ($100,000 + no win bonus = $100,000) def. Valentin Moldavsky ($75,000)

Michael Page ($100,000 + no win bonus = $100,000) def. Goiti Yamauchi ($66,000)

Bellator 292 Prelim Fighter Salaries

Enrique Barzola ($31,000 + $31,000 win bonus = $62,000) def. Eric Perez ($20,000)

Josh Hill ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Cas Bell ($13,000)

Khalid Murtazaliev ($20,000 + $20,000 win bonus = $40,000) def. Tony Johnson ($10,000)

Dovietdzhan Yagshimuradov ($40,000 + $40,000 win bonus = $80,000) def. Julius Anglickas ($50,000)

Laird Anderso ($4,000 + $4,000 win bonus = $8,000) def. Rogello Luna ($2,000)

Theo Haig ($3,000 + $3,000 win bonus = $6,000) def. Adam Wamsley ($2,000)

