Watch Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman’s heated exchange at the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-ins (Video)

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman had a heated final faceoff ahead of UFC 286.

Edwards and Usman are set for their trilogy match on Saturday night in London after the Brit won the belt back in August with a fifth-round head kick KO. Since then, the two have trash-talked each other more to add hype to the fight and after the ceremonial weigh-ins, the talk continued.

During the faceoff, you can hear Edwards scream ‘Lets go!’ and told Usman he is ‘getting f****d tomorrow.’ After that, Usman was quick to respond saying he finally talks now and asked if he is gonna do anything while being excited to see how Edwards will fight tomorrow. The two were then separated but continued to go at it.

Ever since Leon Edwards scored the comeback KO win, the Brit has made it clear it was no fluke and will prove that on Saturday. Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, has made it a point to remind everyone who was dominating that fight until the head kick and is confident he will silence the home crowd and reclaim the belt on Saturday night.

Edwards (20-3 and one No Contest) is on an 11-fight unbeaten skid and capped it off last time out with a KO win over Usman. Prior to that, he beat Nate Diaz by decision after his No Contest against Belal Muhammad. He also holds notable wins over Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson among others.

Usman (20-2) suffered his first UFC loss with the KO loss to Edwards back in August. Prior to that, he was on a 19-fight win streak and defended his title five times. In his career, he holds notable wins over Edwards, Colby Covington, twice, Jorge Masvidal, twice, Sean Strickland, Tyron Woodley, and Gilbert Burns among others.

Who do you think wins the UFC 286 main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman?