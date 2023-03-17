Khamzat Chimaev confirms his intentions of fighting for the UFC welterweight title: “Soon I’ll take my belt from this two clowns”

Khamzat Chimaev has confirmed his intentions of fighting for the UFC welterweight title.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought in September of 2022 at UFC 279 where he defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via submission at 2:13 of round one.

‘Borz’ was supposed to fight Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) at UFC 279, but failed to make weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds. This caused the promotion to re-shuffle the line up and put Holland in the Octagon with Chimaev.

The big question now becomes who will Chimaev fight next and at what weight class?

Rumours have it that Chimaev could meet up with Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) or Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) when he re-enters the Octagon.

In a recent ‘Instagram‘ post, Chimaev, ahead of UFC 286, commented:

“Soon I’ll take my belt from (these) two clowns.”

Those ‘clowns’ Khamzat is referring to would be Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

UFC 286 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday March 18th at the O12 Arena in London, England. Headlining the event will be a trilogy match-up between Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) and Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) for the welterweight title.

Does this mean Khamzat Chimaev is making the decision to compete at welterweight with the intention of taking the crown from the winner of Edwards vs Usman?

For now, we know that Chimaev is taking time off to celebrate the Muslim tradition of Ramadan, which runs from March 22nd to April 20th.

‘Borz’ took to social media to say:

“We’ll be back after Ramadan Insha’Allah.”

Now, we wait to find out who Khamzat will fight next.

Would you like to see ‘Borz’ fight at welterweight?

Would you like to see 'Borz' fight at welterweight?