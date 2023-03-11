Bellator 292 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov stops Benson Henderson in Round 1 (Video)

Usman Nurmagomedov puts his lightweight title on the line against former UFC champion Benson Henderson in tonight’s Bellator 292 main event.

Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the lightweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over Patricky Pitbull. The Russian phenom has gone 5-0 since joining the Bellator ranks in April of 2021.

Meanwhile, Benson Henderson (30-12 MMA) will enter the Bellator 292 headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Peter Queally this past September. ‘Bendo‘ has gone 6-3 over his past nine fights overall.

Round one of tonight’s Bellator 292 main event title fight begins and Benson Henderson lands a low kick. Nurmagomedov with a front kick up the middle and then another. He lands a big kick and ‘Bendo’ is down. Usman jumps on him with ground and pound. Henderson looks to scramble but Nurmagomedov takes his back. More heavy shots from the champion. He locks in his hooks and starts to setup a rear-naked choke attempt. Benson is doing a good job of defending for now. Still three minutes remaining in this opening round. Henderson scoots to get over to the cage. Usman Nurmagomedov locks in a choke. This is really tight. Benson Henderson taps and this one is all over. WOW!

Official Bellator 292 Result: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Benson Henderson via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1

