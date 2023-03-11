Nate Diaz takes issue with Mike Tyson’s praise of Conor McGregor: “I took him all the way out in about 8 minutes”

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has taken issue with Mike Tyson’s recent praise for his rival Conor McGregor.

While he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, Nate Diaz is certainly a fascinating figure in mixed martial arts. One of the reasons for his popularity, as we know, is his previous rivalry with Conor McGregor.

The two feuded back in 2016 and split the wins 1-1. Following their series, Conor went on to beat Eddie Alvarez before taking part in a crossover superfight with Floyd Mayweather.

During a recent episode of his podcast, boxing icon Mike Tyson praised the Irishman for that move.

“Conor McGregor never really had a boxing match in his life right? Never really had a boxing match. He went ten rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing.”

“He went ten rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years. People just wanna see the black guy beat the white guy, but look what he had to fight against. Look what he did when he fought against it.”

Unsurprisingly, Nate had a thing or two to say about that on social media.

“I took him all the way out in about 8 minutes right before that what does that tell you. Finished dead. @miketyson @floydmayweather @thenotoriousmma”

Diaz sends a message

Outside of the Mike Tyson equation, we do wonder what the future could hold for Nate Diaz. He’s clearly interested in the prospect of a major boxing payday, but he’ll surely want to have the rubber match with Conor at some point in the next few years.

What do you think about Nate Diaz’s comments on Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson? Do you believe we will ever see the third meeting between Diaz and Conor? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!