Bellator 286 Fighter Salaries: Patricio Freire takes home $150k

The fighter salaries from tonight’s Bellator 286 event have been revealed and to no surprise champion Patricio Freire topped the list.

Freire (34-5 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since reclaiming the promotions 145lbs title with a unanimous decision win over A.J. McKee at April’s Bellator 277 event.

Hoping to dethrone ‘Pitbull’ was surging division contender Adam Borics (18-2 MMA), who had entered tonight’s Bellator 286 headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak.

Despite his best efforts, the Hungarian was not able to find his groove this evening in Long Beach. Patricio Freire was able to frustrate Borics for the majority of the fight and used his veteran IQ to tactically outpoint ‘The Kid’. While Adam did have some moments in the contest, it wasn’t enough to sway any of the judges in his favor.

Official Result: Patricio Freire def. Adam Borics by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 50-45)

‘Pitbull’ has now gone 9-1 over his past ten Bellator appearances overall.

Tonight’s Bellator 286 event was co-headlined by a lightweight matchup between A.J. McKee and Spike Carlyle. As expected, the pair produced a thrilling and bloody fight, with McKee ultimately earning the unanimous decision victory.

Get all of tonight’s Bellator 286 Fighter Salaries below (h/t MMAJunkie):

Patricio Freire: $150,000 (no win bonus) for win over Adam Borics: $100,000

A.J. McKee: $100,000 (no win bonus) for win over Spike Carlyle: $50,000

Jeremy Kennedy: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) for win over Aaron Pico: $100,000

Juan Archuleta: $100,000 (no win bonus) for win over Enrique Barzola: $31,000

Bobby Seronio III: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) for win over Miguel Peimbert: $3,000

Islam Mamedov: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Nick Browne: $24,000

Jay Jay Wilson: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) for win over Vladimir Tokov: $23,000

Khalid Murtazaliev: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) for win over Khadzi Bestaev: $13,000

Sumiko Inaba: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) for win over Nadine Madiau: $3,000

Weber Almeida: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) for win over Ryan Lilley: $5,000

Lance Gibson Jr.: $15,000 (no win bonus) for win over Dominic Clark: $7,000

*** Due to a weight miss, Lance Gibson Jr.’s opponent Dominic Clark was fined 20 percent of his purse, which equaled $1,400. Gibson Jr. received half of that, $700.

Cee Jay Hamilton: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) for win over Richard Palencia: $15,000

What do you think of the disclosed Bellator 286 fighter salaries? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

