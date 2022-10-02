Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event.

Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Xiaonan Yan (16-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Fury’ had suffered losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez in her two most recent efforts, but prior to that was on a twelve-fight unbeaten streak.

Tonight’s ‘Dern vs. Yan’ headliner resulted in a solid back and forth affair. Mackenzie Dern was able to dominate rounds two and five on the canvas, but rounds 1, 3 and 4 were clearly in favor of the Chinese standout who simply outclassed Mackenzie on the feet. After twenty-five minutes of action it was pretty clear that the bout would either go to Yan or be ruled a draw. Unfortunately for Dern, only one judge awarded her with a 10-8 round and thus she lost the fight via majority decision.

Official UFC Vegas 61 Result: Xiaonan Yan def. Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47 x2, 47-47)

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s contest, an emotional Dern took to social media where she addressed her fans with the following video and message:

“Thank you so much to the fans, so sorry if I disappointed anyone! It is what it is, just get better the goal is the same! Champ one day! Congrats to @xiaonan_yan 🙏🏽👊🏽💪🏽🥋🥊” – Dern captioned the video.

