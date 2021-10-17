Pros react after Brent Primus defeats Benson Henderson at Bellator 268

Brent Primus
A key lightweight contest between Benson Henderson and Brent Primus took place on the main card of tonight’s Bellator 268 event in Phoenix.

Henderson (28-11 MMA), a former UFC champion, was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the cage this evening. ‘Bendo’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson in a welterweight contest in his most previous effort.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (11-2 MMA) was also be looking to rebound at Bellator 268, this after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Islam Mamedov back in July. Prior to that setback, Primus had defeated Chris Bungard via first round submission.

Benson Henderson vs Brent Primus at Bellator 268

Tonight’s Henderson vs. Primus matchup proved to be a hard fought fifteen minute affair. Brent Primus was able to utilize his grappling skills to control Benson Henderson on the canvas for large durations of the fight. With that said, the former UFC champion landed some good shots while on the feet, even dropping Primus with a left hand (see that here).

Official Bellator 268 Result: Brent Primus def. Benson Henderson by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to Henderson vs. Primus below:

Who would you like to see Brent Primus fight next following his victory over Benson Henderson this evening in Phoenix? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

