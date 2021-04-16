Anthony Smith slams Jake Paul for recent CTE claims: “He’s exactly as stupid and careless as we all thought”

Anthony Smith absolutely went off on Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer claimed that he is already showing “early signs of CTE”.

Paul (2-0), who is set to square off with former MMA champion Ben Askren on Saturday night, told media members on Thursday that he was already suffering the effects of being a professional boxer.

“Yes and no. It’s a dangerous sport. That’s why, when people question my dedication to it, it’s like, I’m showing up every single day,” Jake Paul said at media day on Thursday. “I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and (I) have early signs of CTE.”

Jake Paul continued:

“But, I love this sport and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I’m a fighter and people will see that whether it’s after Saturday night or whether it’s a year from now they will see that I’m a fighter.”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, as ‘Lionheart’ proceeded to unload on Jake Paul with the following take:

My take: 1. He’s exactly as stupid and careless as we all thought. 2. Lying about this to be cool or whatever shows his absolute disrespect for the real fighters and their families that have and will suffer from the very real, devastating effects of CTE. He’s disgusting. https://t.co/9hgm0cZcR3 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) April 16, 2021

Anthony Smith (34-16 MMA) will return to the Octagon later this month at UFC 261 for a fight with Jimmy Crute. ‘Lionheart’ is coming off an impressive first round submission victory over Devin Clark in his most recent effort, which took place this past November in Las Vegas.

