MMA Community reacts to Frank Mir’s decision win over Roy Nelson

Frank Mir and Roy Nelson collided in the main event of Bellator 231 with both fighters on a recent losing skid.

Frank Mir (18-13) is on a four-fight losing streak and is 2-8 in his last 10. He is also searching for his first Bellator win after losing by TKO to Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala. His last win was a knockout over Todd Duffee in 2015.

Roy Nelson (23-17) is on a three-fight losing streak but is 3-7 in his last 10 fights. He is also just 1-3 in Bellator with his lone win being a decision win over Ayala. In his most recent fight, “Big Country” lost to Mirko Cro Cop by unanimous decision and before that was knocked out by Sergei Kharitonov.

In the first round, the two were feeling each other out with Roy Nelson walking down Frank Mir looking for that big shot. Yet, the former UFC heavyweight champion is doing a good job of using leg kicks to keep Nelson at distance. The leg kicks are starting to add up and making a red mark on Big Country’s leg.

The fight did not have a whole lot of action as they two were hesitant to engage to no surprise as Frank Mir said he didn’t want this fight at all. The loser is also expected to be cut from Bellator so neither wanted to make a mistake in this fight. But, Mir’s leg kicks were a huge factor in this fight as he won the scrap by unanimous decision.

Check out how the MMA Community reacted to Frank Mir’s decision win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 231.

You can always count on Mir to add some new wrinkle to his game. Nelson is the exact opposite. He's been the same fighter for 15 years. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 26, 2019

Roy Nelson is not a good fighter. Stop main eventing shows with him please — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 26, 2019

Frank Mir wins by decision: +325 pic.twitter.com/BFUgY7mG9K — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) October 26, 2019

Shut your damn mouth. This is art. https://t.co/kXymUgC1oC — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) October 26, 2019

Frank Mir if he wins… "CAIN VELASQUEZ YOU'RE TAKING EVERYTHING I WORKED FOR MOTHERFUCKER I'M COMING FOR YOUR ASS." — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 26, 2019

Frank Mir defeated Roy Nelson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) in the main event of Bellator 231 on Friday night at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun. It was a rematch of the popular heavyweights' 2011 UFC fight, also won by Mir. Mir (19-13), a… https://t.co/cbTEseWdbM — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 26, 2019

MIr's first win since July 15, 2015. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) October 26, 2019

