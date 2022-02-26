The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 49 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green.

Makhachev (21-1 MMA) last competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he scored a first round submission victory over Dan Hooker. The Russian standout is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, which includes three-straight stoppage victories.

Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA), meanwhile, will be making a quick turnaround after just defeating Nasrat Haqparast two weeks ago at UFC 271. That win marked ‘King’s’ second in a row, as he had previously dismantled Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

UFC Vegas 49 is co-headlined by a middleweight matchup featuring Misha Cirkunov taking on Wellington Turman.

Cirkunov (15-7 MMA) made his middleweight debut back in October where he suffered a split decision loss to Krzysztof Jotko. The Canadian has gone just 2-5 over his past seven fights overall.

Meanwhile, Wellington Turman (17-5 MMA) was last seen in the Octagon back in August where he defeated veteran Sam Alvey by split decision. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Prodigy’, who had previously suffered knockout losses to Bruno Silva and Andrew Sanchez.

Get all of today’s UFC Vegas 49: ‘Makhachev vs. Green’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 49 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green –

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman –

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira –

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez –

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues –

UFC Vegas 49 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes –

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual –

Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam – McKinney def. Ziam via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:12 Round 1

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez – Martinez def. Perez by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore – Brahimaj def. Gillmore via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez – Hernandez def. Altamirano by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegs 49 main event between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green? Share your predictions in the comment section below!