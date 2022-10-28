Ali Abdelaziz asks everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson after recent health problems: “It’s not going well”

Ali Abdelaziz has asked everyone to pray for Anthony Johnson as he continues to battle ongoing health concerns.

For the longest time now, Anthony Johnson has been known as one of the best knockout artists in MMA history. In the eyes of many, of course, he just goes by the name ‘Rumble’.

From title shots to viral KOs, there are very few things this man cannot do.

After a four-year retirement from the sport he returned last year to sign a deal with Bellator. While he did win in his comeback bout, he was forced to withdraw from the light heavyweight tournament due to medical issues.

It’s never been specified what they are, but Johnson himself has admitted it isn’t good.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, his manager Ali Abdelaziz has gone into slightly more detail on the situation.

“Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now. It’s very sad,” Abdelaziz said. “I think, I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony. It’s not going well. He’s very strong, spiritually. But pray for him.”

“I want to give a shoutout to Bellator, Scott Coker. They’ve been supporting him. You could not imagine how much support they’re giving them,” Abdelaziz added. “Anthony, be strong. A lot of people love you. He’s going to be okay, but he’s not doing well.”

Quotes via MMA News

The legend of ‘Rumble’ Johnson

At the age of 38, it’s optimistic to think Johnson will make a full-time return based on his latest information.

Alas, whatever the case may be, the priority should always be maintaining his health and wellbeing. Get well soon, Anthony.

What are your favourite moments from the career of Anthony Johnson? If he is able to return, who should he fight? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

