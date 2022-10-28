Video | Watch new UFC champ Islam Makhachev prank his friends relentlessly

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion, so it’s about time people started to learn a bit more about him past his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a fun compilation video posted onto Twitter, fans get to see a bit more of Makhachev’s personality and how he is with friends and teammates. In short: he’s a troll and a prankster, and you should stay on high alert any time he comes close.

The video shows Islam suplexing people into pools and snowbanks, shooting them with airsoft guns, and sticking gigantic crickets down their shirts. The guy apparently carries fireworks around too just so he can toss them at his buddies. We fear what happens to any poor soul who falls asleep at a party with Makhachev in attendance.

It’s definitely cool to see this side of Islam Makhachev. Many fans haven’t seen much of him outside of the Octagon, and the language barrier keeps a lot of North Americans from seeing what he’s like on social media. He certainly comes across as a serious guy when interviewed on fight week, but outside of that environment he seems like a lot of fun. So long as you’re not the one getting kicked into a lake, that is.

Islam Makhachev being a menace to his friends 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dTGvXHeLo5 — 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 (@stiopic_) October 28, 2022

Islam Makhachev made history at UFC 280 when he beat Charles Oliveira to become the twelfth lightweight champion in the promotion’s history. It was the culmination of a two year mission from his friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov to re-win the title Khabib relinquished in 2020 after retiring. Not only did Makhachev accomplish that goal, he did it with surprising ease.

Now the big question is whether anyone will be able to dethrone Makhachev. The first to try it will apparently be featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While the UFC hasn’t officially announced it, both Makhachev and Volkanovski have declared their intent to fight each other. That champion vs. champion superfight will likely go down on February 11th’s UFC 284 card in Perth, Australia.

“I have a new target: I have to be No. 1 pound-for-pound champion,” he said following his win at UFC 280. “That’s why I have to go to Australia and beat this guy. I have a big team. It doesn’t matter, it’s good for us. We can travel to Australia, it’s a good country. We can make some camp there, training there.”

And unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev doesn’t have any intention of walking away from the sport in the near future.

“I don’t think about retirement right now,” he said. “I have to be No. 1 pound-for-pound champion. After that moment, we’ll see. We’re going to think about this, but right now I have to defend this belt many times. I have to defend this belt in my division, then we’ll see. For my legacy, it’s a good idea to move to the other weight division.”

What do you think of Islam Makhachev’s lighter side, PENN Nation? Are you a fan of the new 155 pound champion? Let us know in the comments!

