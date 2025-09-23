Jiri Prochazka “will be a problem for Khalil [Rountree]” at UFC 320, per former Prochazka training partner Martin Buday

By Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka will take on Khalil Rountree in the coming weeks, and someone who has previously trained with the former has broken down that bout. Martin Buday discussed this on Bowks Talking Bouts and referenced getting in work with Jiri Prochazka around this time last September at New Park Gym.

When asked for his thoughts on the consequential contest in the light heavyweight hierarchy between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree at UFC 320, Buday said,

“I’m really excited for it. I’m big Jiri [Prochazka] fan. We know each other for some time. Train a little bit before together. So I’m really excited for that fight. I’m rooting for his win to get to the title fight, and I hope he will win the title back.”

“That fight will be like good, good striking. There’s a good matchup, the two strikers. But I think Jiri will win that fight with his big pace, good pace. The pressure and, with that, unpredictable striking. I think that will be a problem for Khalil.”

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree broken down by a mutual foe

Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree will throw down at UFC 320, and the headliner of the overall card has weighed in on the key light heavyweight bout for October 4th. Alex Pereira will run it back with Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch for the latter’s light heavyweight championship at the promotion’s next pay-per-view offering.

Pereira has fought both Prochazka and Rountree in the octagon with two stoppage wins over the former as well as a finish inside the distance over the latter. In an interview with Stake, ‘Poatan’ weighed in, to a degree, on that massive matchup between Prochazka and Rountree when Pereira stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“It’s hard to say. You know, I think Jiri has really great movement and footwork. Khalil is very good as well, but I think it might be a little complicated for him because of all the movement of Jiri… It could be a tough fight.”

It’s impressive that Alex Pereira had any insight on that bout, as he seems to have limited knowledge of the UFC 320 card he is headlining, as Pereira quipped [via Bloody Elbow],

“I’m so focused on my fight. I know Merab [Dvalishvili] is fighting that night but I don’t know anything else about the card to be honest.”

Related

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland

Robert Whittaker "I'd love to fight [Sean] Strickland" at UFC Sydney

Dylan Bowker - September 22, 2025
Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 319, opposite Cormier at the official weigh-in for UFC 210
UFC

Daniel Cormier blames teammate for controversial 'towel incident' ahead of one of his legendary title fights

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared never-before-shared details surrounding the most controversial moment of his legendary career.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
UFC

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones fight: 'My hands were completely tied by the UFC'

Cole Shelton - September 22, 2025

Tom Aspinall claims he never wanted to wait for Jon Jones.

Dakota Ditcheva speaks during a PFL post-fight interview, opposite Valentina Shevchenko in the cage for her fight at UFC 315
UFC

Top MMA analyst explains why Dakota Ditcheva would beat Valentina Shevchenko in potential showdown

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

Dan Hardy believes a potential fight between PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva and UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko would have a decisive victor.

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon for his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317
Diego Lopes

Surprising name surfaces to be Charles Oliveira's replacement opponent for UFC Rio main event

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

A top featherweight contender is willing to fight Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC Rio main event for his lightweight debut.

Ronda Rousey training session

UFC legend Ronda Rousey admits she's 'finding my love' for MMA again

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025
Kayla Harrison speaks to reporters
Kayla Harrison

UFC champion Kayla Harrison admits she was wrong about recent foe: 'She did what she had to do'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Kayla Harrison isn’t as harsh on one of her past rivals as she once was.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
UFC

Charles Oliveira scolds fighters who are turning down UFC Rio spot amid opponent's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Charles Oliveira isn’t happy with fighters who claim they want to step up on short notice, but don’t end up signing the contract.

Mario Bautista and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Mario Bautista shares interesting thoughts about Umar Nurmagomedov's camp ahead of UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

Mario Bautista isn’t sold on Umar Nurmagomedov having a good time during his training camp ahead of UFC 321.

UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

Former Bellator champion wants UFC contract before his 38-fight career ends

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 21, 2025

A near 40-fight veteran who has made his mark in Bellator and Rizin is looking for a UFC run before he wraps up his career.