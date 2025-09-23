Jiri Prochazka “will be a problem for Khalil [Rountree]” at UFC 320, per former Prochazka training partner Martin Buday

Jiri Prochazka will take on Khalil Rountree in the coming weeks, and someone who has previously trained with the former has broken down that bout. Martin Buday discussed this on Bowks Talking Bouts and referenced getting in work with Jiri Prochazka around this time last September at New Park Gym.

When asked for his thoughts on the consequential contest in the light heavyweight hierarchy between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree at UFC 320, Buday said,

“I’m really excited for it. I’m big Jiri [Prochazka] fan. We know each other for some time. Train a little bit before together. So I’m really excited for that fight. I’m rooting for his win to get to the title fight, and I hope he will win the title back.” “That fight will be like good, good striking. There’s a good matchup, the two strikers. But I think Jiri will win that fight with his big pace, good pace. The pressure and, with that, unpredictable striking. I think that will be a problem for Khalil.”

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree broken down by a mutual foe

Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree will throw down at UFC 320, and the headliner of the overall card has weighed in on the key light heavyweight bout for October 4th. Alex Pereira will run it back with Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch for the latter’s light heavyweight championship at the promotion’s next pay-per-view offering.

Pereira has fought both Prochazka and Rountree in the octagon with two stoppage wins over the former as well as a finish inside the distance over the latter. In an interview with Stake, ‘Poatan’ weighed in, to a degree, on that massive matchup between Prochazka and Rountree when Pereira stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“It’s hard to say. You know, I think Jiri has really great movement and footwork. Khalil is very good as well, but I think it might be a little complicated for him because of all the movement of Jiri… It could be a tough fight.”

It’s impressive that Alex Pereira had any insight on that bout, as he seems to have limited knowledge of the UFC 320 card he is headlining, as Pereira quipped [via Bloody Elbow],