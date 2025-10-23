Ludovit Klein’s “heart of a lion” will shine at UFC 321, per Oktagon MMA training partner

By Dylan Bowker - October 22, 2025
Ludovit Klein

Ludovit Klein has a massive matchup looming in the coming days at UFC 321, and a surging Oktagon MMA star who trains with Klein has given his thoughts on that bout. The referenced mixed martial artist is Tamerlan Dulatov who is coming off a victory against Henrique Melo at Oktagon 78 on October 18th.

Dulatov appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on how he has got in some work with Ludovit Klein previously and did so ahead of Klein’s fight with Mateusz Gamrot in the UFC. When touching upon that experience working with Klein, Dulatov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“So [Mateusz] Gamrot have like; it’s like not much smaller than me. But he’s smaller than me and they called us like say hey, man, what’s going on? You have time to come over for Ludovit Klein? He have to fight Gamrot, you just have to imitate his style.”

“I was like, man, he’s UFC fighter, he’s lightweight, but he have like the same weight as me, you know, like when he’s like walking around. He called us and say like, man, you want to train? You want to help me in my preparation. We go over, man, he’s strong. He’s really strong for a lightweight. It was very hard with him and yeah, man. Yeah, I train like with any kind of people, you know, but like depend of my opponent.”

Ludovit Klein has “a heart of a lion”, per Dulatov

Referencing Gamrot, Ludovit will be facing a different Mateusz at UFC 321 this weekend when he battles Mateusz Rębecki. When asked for his thoughts on how he sees this Ludovit vs Rebecki fight playing out on Saturday, October 25th, Dulatov stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Man, to be honest not for this fight. I don’t make preparation with him. Like I don’t train with him. If he need help, he’s like my brother, you know. He’s very kind guy, very good guy. I’m always there to help him. After my fight, I’m going easy there… But I tell you something, man. This guy is legit, man. This guy is really, really there. Like he is really, really tough, man. He’s really; I don’t see many guys of him.”

“Like he have like a heart, you know?… Really, really crazy, man. He have a heart of a lion and I really; I was like surprised. Really surprised to see like a guy like him. He spar with me then with my friend and I know how strong my friends work. He wrestle, he make takedowns. He make him tired. He stand up, man. He; brother, this guy don’t broke, man.”

“He don’t broke, man. He’s going always forward and I’m sure that he going to make this fight, man. Gamrot was like a very tough fight but even this fight he don’t look that bad. But man, Gamrot is also, you know. like he’s fighting against Charles Oliveira. He’s also legit, man. You saw how he was taking Charles Oliveira down in seconds you know. But top five, top ten is really, really hardened.”

