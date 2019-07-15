Artem Lobov campaigns for fight with Amir Khan

Fresh off a bare-knuckle win over former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi, UFC veteran Artem Lobov is now setting his sights on another star pugilist: Amir Khan.

Lobov as expressed interest in this matchup previously, and is once again campaigning for it after his long-time coach John Kavanagh broached the possibility in a recent interview.

“The Russian Hammer” made his latest call for the fight on social media, suggesting it could occur under the Brave CF banner, and adding that he’d also welcome fights with star boxers like Adrien Broner and Manny Pacquiao.

My last fight was called the event of the summer by FORBES, if you want BRAVE to make real waves in combat world I am your man!! Khan, Broner, Manny, whoever…..when I fight the world is watching!!! — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) July 15, 2019

Artem Lobov is under contract with the bare-knuckle promotion Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and is determined to win a belt in the organization. That being said, his BKFC contract allows him to compete outside the promotion’s ring, and from the looks of it, he’s keen on exercising that right against the biggest names possible.

At present, Amir Khan has not responded to this callout from Lobov. We’ll keep you posted on that.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/15/2019.