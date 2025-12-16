Jake Paul promises to deliver ‘biggest upset in sport of boxing’ against Anthony Joshua

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)

Jake Paul has vowed to turned the boxing world upside down when he clashes with Anthony Joshua on Friday.

Paul and Joshua are set to do battle in an eight-round pro boxing match inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. “The Problem Child” was initially set to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Paul put a halt to the matchup amid Davis’ civil suit alleging domestic abuse.

Joshua is a significantly bigger fighter than “Tank” and many believe Paul could be on the receiving end of a brutal knockout loss. Don’t tell that to “El Gallo,” however. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Paul said that while this will be his toughest fight to date, he fully plans on leaving boxing fans stunned (via MMAJunkie).

“This is something that’s woken me up,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “This fight scares me. It plays in my mind at night. It’s hard to sleep. I had two options: run away or say ‘you will not stop me,’ and I’m going to prove the world wrong. This is going to be the biggest upset in the sport of boxing. This camp has been very difficult, very taxing on the body, but I’m here to challenge myself and to see what I’m capable of and prepare myself for the toughest battle yet.”

Paul went on to say that he’ll fight until the very end and he doesn’t plan on making things easy for Joshua despite the odds being stacked against him.

“It’s by far the most challenging and craziest fight I’ve done to date, and I will win,” Paul said. “There’s going to be fear. Especially when you’re the underdog, all the things are stacked against you. You have to be able to persevere. I’m going to do the impossible. He’s going to have to kill me to stop me, and I’m ready to die.”

If you’re in need of coverage for Paul vs. Joshua, BJPenn.com will be providing live results and video highlights throughout the night. That also include the boxing match between two former UFC champions in Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua staredown

Retired UFC fighter slams predictions for Jake Paul to upset Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua reveals his plan to "break" Jake Paul in boxing superfight

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about how he plans to break Jake Paul in their fight this week.

Michael Bisping Jake Paul
Boxing News

Michael Bisping worried about Jake Paul's health ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025

Michael Bisping has had his issues with Jake Paul, but he doesn’t want to see “The Problem Child” get hurt against Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions
Anthony Joshua

UFC legend thinks Jake Paul 'has a chance' against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer won’t rule out the possibility of an upset win for Jake Paul over Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury enters the ring for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury

REPORT: Tyson Fury set to headline Riyadh Season 'mega event' against fellow superstar

Curtis Calhoun - December 12, 2025

Heavyweight legend Tyson Fury will reportedly end his latest boxing retirement for a 2026 ‘mega event’ under the Riyadh Season banner.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva believes Jake Paul deserves more credit in boxing

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2025
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson: "I think Jake [Paul] can knock [Anthony Joshua] out"

Dylan Bowker - December 11, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has weighed in with his thoughts on the highly discussed Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua bout, and he would seemingly not be surprised if the influencer interloper were to stop the former Olympic medalist and multiple time heavyweight world champion.

Jake Paul empty arena
Boxing News

Jake Paul makes a major prediction for his showdown against Anthony Joshua

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

Jake Paul has predicted how his boxing superfight against Anthony Joshua will play out when the two collide on December 19th.

Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua shoots down rumors he can't KO Jake Paul: 'Seek and destroy'

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2025

Anthony Joshua makes it clear that he can KO Jake Paul and plans to do it on December 19.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Katie Taylor

Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.