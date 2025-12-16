Jake Paul promises to deliver ‘biggest upset in sport of boxing’ against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has vowed to turned the boxing world upside down when he clashes with Anthony Joshua on Friday.

Paul and Joshua are set to do battle in an eight-round pro boxing match inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. “The Problem Child” was initially set to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Paul put a halt to the matchup amid Davis’ civil suit alleging domestic abuse.

Joshua is a significantly bigger fighter than “Tank” and many believe Paul could be on the receiving end of a brutal knockout loss. Don’t tell that to “El Gallo,” however. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Paul said that while this will be his toughest fight to date, he fully plans on leaving boxing fans stunned (via MMAJunkie).

“This is something that’s woken me up,” Paul said on his YouTube channel. “This fight scares me. It plays in my mind at night. It’s hard to sleep. I had two options: run away or say ‘you will not stop me,’ and I’m going to prove the world wrong. This is going to be the biggest upset in the sport of boxing. This camp has been very difficult, very taxing on the body, but I’m here to challenge myself and to see what I’m capable of and prepare myself for the toughest battle yet.”

Paul went on to say that he’ll fight until the very end and he doesn’t plan on making things easy for Joshua despite the odds being stacked against him.

“It’s by far the most challenging and craziest fight I’ve done to date, and I will win,” Paul said. “There’s going to be fear. Especially when you’re the underdog, all the things are stacked against you. You have to be able to persevere. I’m going to do the impossible. He’s going to have to kill me to stop me, and I’m ready to die.”

If you’re in need of coverage for Paul vs. Joshua, BJPenn.com will be providing live results and video highlights throughout the night. That also include the boxing match between two former UFC champions in Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.