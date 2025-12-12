UFC 324’s Justin Gaethje explains why he won’t accept Arman Tsarukyan’s offer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 12, 2025
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje will not be getting assistance from Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 324.

Gaethje is scheduled to clash with Paddy Pimblett on Jan. 24 for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship. Ilia Topuria, who is the main titleholder at 155 pounds, is on hiatus dealing with a personal situation. This is why the UFC brass felt the need to create an interim title.

Tsarukyan has actually offered Gaethje some training help ahead of UFC 324, but “The Highlight” had a good reason for not accepting the assistance when appearing on “Submission Radio” (via MMAJunkie).

“From my perspective, that was more of him trying to go against Paddy rather than help me,” Gaethje said. “I’m not going to go and start making drastic changes in my training camps when it comes to getting ready for these fights. I trust the team that I have. I will bring in training partners, but ultimately I’m not going to bring in guys that I’m possibly going to fight in the future. He would be a great training partner, but ultimately I might have to fight him one day, so I think that would be not smart.”

Gaethje is attempting to eventually become an undisputed UFC champion before he retires from pro MMA competition. Despite capturing interim gold and even a BMF title, Gaethje has never earned the undisputed distinction. He’ll move one step closer to his ultimate goal if he can emerge victorious at the conclusion of UFC’s debut on Paramount+.

BJPenn.com has kept you up to speed throughout the buildup to UFC 324 and will continue to do so. Following Saturday, the top MMA promotion is set to go on a sizable break before its new streaming deal officially begins. Stick with us on the homepage for continued news and updates, including any potential changes to the UFC 324 card.

