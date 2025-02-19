Anthony Hernandez plans to prove he’s ready for a “title shot” with win over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle

By Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Anthony Hernandez is ready to prove he’s the best middleweight on the roster.

Anthony Hernandez

Hernandez is set to take on Brendan Allen in the co-main event of UFC Seattle on Saturday. It serves as a rematch of their 2018 fight in LFA which Hernandez won by decision to win the LFA middleweight title. Given he has fought Allen before, Hernandez

“Honestly, I wanted to fight someone ahead of him in the rankings because I’ve beaten him before. He has gotten way better, he’s a whole new fighter, but it is what it is,” Hernandez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m going to prove what I’m worth and prove that I am ready for the title shot, whenever this year.”

Despite Hernandez having already beaten Allen before, he doesn’t view this as a rematch. Instead, he thinks both are much different fighters, so he says this is a brand new fight at UFC Seattle.

“This is a new fight. Every fight is a new fight. I’m not sleeping on him, I know he’s good and has a lot of areas he’s cleaned up,” Hernandez said. “He’s slick as hell on the ground, but I’ve been doing this shit my whole life and ready to get this shit before my time is up.”

Anthony Hernandez expecting a violent fight against Brendan Allen

Although Anthony Hernandez says this is a different fight, he still expects to get his hand raised against Brendan Allen.

Hernandez is expecting a violent fight and a war as he knows how tough Allen is. But, he is confident he will get his hand raised as he expects Allen to slow down as the fight goes on.

“Most middleweights don’t have a gas tank. I think Du Plessis has the best tank, Whittaker, and a couple of other ones,” Hernandez said. “I know he gasses and I’m coming for his head. He cut me when we fought before and I want to put my hands back on him… I see myself getting my hand raised and it being a war, to be honest. I don’t know where it will go, but it will be a violent fight. I’m looking forward to it.”

If Hernandez gets his hand raised, the goal is to get into a number one contender bout next time out.

“I think after him, we renegotiate my contract and they will get me a top-five or top-three guy,” Hernandez concluded.

