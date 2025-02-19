Bibiano Fernandes opens up on love of coaching ahead of retirement bout at ONE 171: Qatar
Martial arts doesn’t end at ONE 171: Qatar for former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.
He competes in the all-encompassing sport for the final time this Thursday, February 20, inside Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar, against longtime rival and former divisional king Kevin Belingon.
Having attained a long list of accolades across his MMA career, Fernandes knew one day that it would all have to come to an end. In fact, knowing when to call it a day is a skill in itself.
At 44, the time is now for Fernandes. Luckily, he has his own school in The Flash Academy. There, he continues to master his craft in the grappling arts while helping the next generation achieve their dreams.
“A long time ago, I had a dream to have my own school. If you’re a World Champion – any World Champion, doesn’t matter who you are – if you have reached that level of a World Champion, then you have knowledge to teach people,” he said.
“Jiu-jitsu, I can do until I’m 50, 80. I would still do jiu-jitsu forever. And coaching. I love coaching, too.”
Bibiano Fernandes wants to help people reach their full potential in life after MMA
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes never allowed himself to stay still. He always wanted to become bigger and better. That’s what allowed him to become the greatest bantamweight in ONE Championship history.
Now as he looks ahead to retirement, the 11-time king believes no one should ever stop trying to improve themselves. And that’s what he’ll look to show his students in the next stage of his combat sports career.
“I like to evolve. I think everyone has the opportunity to grow,” Fernandes said.
“Doesn’t matter what it is, but maybe you’re going through something. But if you stay at home, inside your house, complaining, you’re not going to find the solution.”
Topics:Bibiano Fernandes Kevin Belingon ONE Championship