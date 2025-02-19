Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.
We all know that Jon Jones is the definition of a wild card. He constantly says and does things that confuse the masses, with the majority of fans often questioning whether or not all of his actions over the years have severely tainted his legacy. Either way, though, he’s still considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains why Jon Jones is disqualified from GOAT discussion
Recently, Jones caused a stir with an Instagram Live video in the early hours of the morning. He seemed to be mumbling about being frustrated with regards to his children, with some being concerned over the safety of both him and those around him.
Daniel Cormier, who has had a lot to say about his long-time rival Jones over the years, actually defended Jon during a recent podcast appearance.
Cormier’s view on Jones’ recent video
“I don’t like being supportive [of Jon Jones],” Cormier said of Jones. “Jon Jones was walking down the street, saying some crazy stuff about his kid…if he was on vacation, haven’t we all been there? Maybe not that extreme, but our kids drive us crazy. And you know what the worst part is? When you go back to that hotel room, you’re the bad guy! Everyone’s going to make it like you’re the bad guy for being upset…
“I don’t want to defend him, but come on…haven’t we all been there?”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What do you make of Jon Jones’ recent actions? Do you expect to see him get back in the cage later this year and if so, will it be against Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Anthony Hernandez plans to prove he’s ready for a “title shot” with win over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle
Topics:Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC