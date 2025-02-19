Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.

We all know that Jon Jones is the definition of a wild card. He constantly says and does things that confuse the masses, with the majority of fans often questioning whether or not all of his actions over the years have severely tainted his legacy. Either way, though, he’s still considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains why Jon Jones is disqualified from GOAT discussion

Recently, Jones caused a stir with an Instagram Live video in the early hours of the morning. He seemed to be mumbling about being frustrated with regards to his children, with some being concerned over the safety of both him and those around him.

Daniel Cormier, who has had a lot to say about his long-time rival Jones over the years, actually defended Jon during a recent podcast appearance.