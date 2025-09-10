Rob Font “is levels above [David Martinez] in terms of skill”, says ranked UFC bantamweight

By Dylan Bowker - September 10, 2025
Rob Font

Rob Font will look to extend his winning streak to three straight this weekend at Noche UFC and a training partner of his has weighed in on the contest.

A picture of Aiemann Zahabi with Rob Font honing their skills inside the gym came up on social media a couple months ago with the two ranked bantamweights getting in key work ahead of big fights that each are lined up for. While Font had his Raul Rosas Jr. fight fall out, David Martinez has since stepped in there for this Noche UFC card to battle the talented 135 pounder.

Zahabi appeared on MMA Canada to cover several subjects ahead of his fight with former bantamweight title challenger Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC Vancouver next month. When giving his overview of this Font vs. Martinez fight on Saturday, Zahabi said,

“Yeah, I’m really excited for him. I think, you know, in my opinion, I think Rob is levels above him in terms of skill coming in. I’m not taking away from David Martinez’s power. He’s got a lot of TKOs’s and KOs, of course.”

“But he’s coming into a real reach disadvantage and in the jab game, I feel like Rob is levels ahead with the jab. It’s just one of those fights where I think Rob can really show his mastery in boxing. I think it’s really going to show out.”

Rob Font wouldn’t mind Rosas Jr. re-booking post-Noche UFC

While Rob Font is squarely focused on the task at hand, it seems like he wouldn’t mind a rescheduling against the young phenom he was supposed to clash with on September 13th as Font stated [via UFC.com],

“I don’t like to think too far ahead, but I wouldn’t mind Raul. That’d be a good one to get back, but we’ll see. It’s kind of tough because I feel like I’ve fought all of the top 10 ahead of me, so there could still be potential of me fighting an unranked fighter again and if it is, I wouldn’t mind fighting Raul Rosas Jr.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

