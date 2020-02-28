Amanda Nunes expected to defend women’s featherweight title at UFC 250

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is expected to defend her 145lbs title at UFC 250 this May in Brazil.

UFC 250 is scheduled to take place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The card will be headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo when he takes on Jose Aldo in his first title defense at 135lbs. Nunes has plenty of experience fighting as the co-main event in title defenses and would slot in nicely in the co-headlining slot on this card.

According to Combate, Nunes will defend her title against a challenger who emerges from UFC Norfolk this weekend. Felicia Spencer takes on Zarah Fairn in one fight, while Megan Anderson takes on Norma Dumont in the other. According to the report, the next opponent for Nunes will be one of the four of these women.

Nunes also teased on her Twitter that she was “very excited” for the card this weekend, indicating that she will indeed fight one of Spencer, Anderson, Fairn or Dumont in May.

I’m very excited for the ufc card this week 👁👁 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) February 27, 2020

At this point, it would seem like Spencer would have the inside track to get Nunes next. She’s coming off of a tough lough to Cris Cyborg in her last fight, but she also beat Anderson in dominant fashion in her UFC debut, and UFC president Dana White is very high on her. Having said that, if Fairn, Anderson, or Dumont has an impressive performance, perhaps they could jump past Spencer for the title shot.

Nunes won the UFC women’s featherweight title from Cyborg in December 2018 in an absolute war at UFC 232. Nunes hasn’t defended her 145lbs title since winning it, instead of focusing on defending her 135lbs belt instead. She indicated after beating Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 that she was interested in defending the featherweight title next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.